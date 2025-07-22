Car hits boy on trampoline, lands 10-feet up in barn roof in bizarre crash in Germany

A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured Sunday when a car veered off a residential street, struck him as he bounced on a trampoline, and was launched into the roof of a nearby barn, according to local police.

Authorities in the northwestern town of Bohmte said the crash began when the vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old man, collided with a parked car, broke through a hedge, and continued into a private yard where the boy was playing.

After hitting the child, the car became airborne as it crossed uneven ground and crashed sideways into the roof of a barn about 10 feet above ground level.

The driver’s wife, who was also in the vehicle, suffered serious injuries, police said.

The couple’s two sons, ages 11 and 12, and a 13-year-old passenger were treated for minor injuries. The driver also sustained minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded with significant resources, including dozens of firefighters, around a dozen ambulances, and two rescue helicopters.

Video from the scene show emergency responders cutting into the barn roof to access the vehicle.

The car was later removed from the roof with a crane and taken away by police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group