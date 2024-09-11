“Where is the justice for Jayda?”: Bail decision for Alderwood Mall shooting suspect

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Family and loved ones of Jayda Woods-Johnson – the 13-year-old girl killed in a shooting at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood a little more than two months ago – say they’re upset with a judge’s ruling on the bail for the suspected shooter, 16-year-old Samuel Gizaw.

“Samuel Gizaw is a danger to our community,” said Cheryl Huffman, Jayda’s cousin.

Prosecutors say Gizaw retaliated after getting punched near the mall’s food court, firing a shot toward a group of teen boys running away, as Woods-Johnson was hit by the bullet while walking with a friend.

Huffman says, on one hand, the family is pleased the judge decided to keep Gizaw’s bail at $2 million after his attorney asked for a reduction to $790,000.

But they’re disappointed the judge is allowing Gizaw’s family to use their home – valued at up to nearly $1.1 million – as collateral.

Defense attorney Bryan Hershman asked for a property bond during last week’s bail hearing.

“There will be at least two eyes on this young man at all times, more than that, four or six or eight eyes at all time to include mom and dad who have sort of created a shift for their own work so that one or the two of them can be home 24/7,” said Hershman.

Under the court’s ruling, if released, Gizaw is not allowed to leave home, except for medical or legal appointments.

“I think it was 24 people who wrote letters on behalf of Samuel, stating he’s this outstanding child and that he is well-received in the community. Where were they when he was out fighting and being suspended and running around with guns?” said Huffman.

In the ruling, the judge noted Gizaw does not have a criminal history and turned himself in, adding he is “likely to appear at all required hearings.”

“It is a slap in our face. Why should he be able to be home when he intentionally took a gun with him and he intentionally shot it and he ended up killing Jayda and stealing her life?” said Huffman.

