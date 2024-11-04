Capitol Christmas tree arriving in Renton in November

RENTON, Wash. — The City of Renton announced Monday morning that the United States Capitol Christmas tree is slated to arrive in Renton from Alaska in early November, marking one of a dozen other stops on its trip across the nation.

According to an Instagram post from the city, the city will host the tree on Nov. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.

The city asked holiday lovers to visit the 100-foot tree as it travels about 4,000 miles from Alaska to Washington D.C. this winter season.

There will be free hot chocolate offered to attendees and residents of Renton.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a national tradition right here at home!” the city said on Instagram.

