Victim found with multiple gunshot wounds in Golden Gardens Park shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department(SPD) says that the man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot at Golden Gardens Park.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was rushed to Harborview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and is in serious condition.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. after the victim and three people got into a fight.

They say that one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.

When police arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and torso.

They described the scene as “utter chaos.”

Police gave the man life-saving aid, and were helped by a trauma doctor who was on the scene as a bystander.

They say they are very thankful that the doctor was there to help with the life-saving treatment.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived later to handle medical care before transporting him to Harborview.

The three suspects ran from the scene in a black Mercedes.

They were later found during a high-risk felony traffic stop on 28th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street.

Officers were able to identify the shooting suspect and recover a gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody by Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) to be interviewed at SPD Headquarters.

Police expect the suspect to be booked in the King County Jail on first-degree assault charges.

SPD says that anyone with information on the shooting should call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

