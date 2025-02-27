Vet finds 44 items in sock-obsessed dog’s stomach

CORONA, Calif. — How many socks can a dog eat? At least two dozen, according to a veterinarian in California.

The Corona Animal Emergency Center says a 7-month-old puppy was rushed to their office recently after a serious sock obsession got the better of her.

The vet says Luna the Bernese Mountain Dog was vomiting and had a firm, distended stomach so her family brought her in.

The emergency center was shocked at what they found.

They told CBS News that they found a shocking 44 items that didn’t belong in her stomach, including:

· 24 socks

· 1 scrunchie

· 2 hair ties

· 1 shoe insert

· 1 small onesie

· Miscellaneous cloth pieces

“Against all odds, Luna pulled through and is now wagging her tail again,” the emergency center said in a social media post.

The vet says Luna’s tale should be a reminder to all pet owners to trust their instincts. If your animal is lethargic, vomiting, or has a firm abdomen, act fast and call the vet immediately.

“Thank you to Luna’s family for trusting us with her care, and to everyone who has followed her journey and sent love her way,” the emergency center wrote. “She’s one special pup, and we’re honored to have been part of her story.”

Luna is now donning a ‘cone of shame’ until her stitches heal.





