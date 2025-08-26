UW warns of heat dangers for outdoor workers

SEATTLE — Heat can be deadly, especially for agricultural and other outdoor workers who face prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Dr. Leo Morales, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine, says that anyone who works in high temperatures should take appropriate precautions.

“Heat can be fatal. People need to be conscientious of working in high heat,” he said. “Seek shade, stay hydrated and rest.”

Heat-related illnesses range from excessive sweating and cramping to disorientation and heat stroke.

It’s important to recognize these symptoms early and react appropriately.

He said, “If people are showing more serious symptoms of, for example, heat stroke, get healthcare. It is an emergency. You need to call 911.”

Certain populations such as older adults and people with heart or kidney conditions, are at highe

