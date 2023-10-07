‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz, Bradley Collins split after nearly 4 years of dating

“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend of nearly four years, Bradley Collins, have called it quits after nearly four years of dating.

Metz, 43, who appeared in 106 episodes of the television drama from 2016 to 2022, and Bradley, a former music executive, made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on Friday.

“After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably,” the couple wrote. “While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both.

“We still have books to write, songs to sing and a special friendship to keep us in each other’s lives forever.”

The couple had been dating since May 2020, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In 2021, Metz told “Today” that they met on an online dating app.

“On Bumble, let’s be honest,” Metz told the news outlet. “I don’t endorse the company. However, it does work.”

They met -- “love at first swipe,” Collins once told Entertainment Tonight -- while both were in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two have co-written a children’s book together, “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You,” which was published in February, the entertainment news website reported.

The couple have a second book that will be released soon, Entertainment Tonight reported.

