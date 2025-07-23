Target to end competitor price matching

A 12-year program that gave customers lower prices is coming to an end at Target.

The retailer will no longer offer price matching with competitors Amazon and Walmart, CBS News reported.

Target had allowed shoppers to request a price match if they found an identical item from those companies within 14 days of purchase.

The item had to be completely identical, including brand name, size, weight, color and model number.

Target will still match prices, but only on products sold in its stores or at Target.com after July 28, a spokesperson told CBS News.

“Target’s Price Match Guarantee, paired with our commitment to being priced right daily, ensures guests get great prices when shopping Target,” a spokesperson told the “Today” show. “We’ve found our guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, which reflects the great value and trust in pricing consumers see across our assortment and deals.”

A spokesperson told USA Today, the change “generally speaking puts us in line with what the rest of the industry already does.” Walmart had accepted competitors’ price match, but that ended in 2019.

Click here to learn how to request a price match from Target.

Other retailers such as Best Buy, Home Depot and Walmart offer price matching but Walmart only price matches when an item is found on Walmart.com. The other stores offer competitors’ price match.

