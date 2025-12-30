Tall order: Shaq steps in to assist 7-foot-3 police officer candidate in Texas

KEMAH, Texas — Shaquille O’Neal is stepping in to assist a Texas man’s quest to become a police officer.

It is a tall order only in the sense of the candidate’s height. O’Neal, a pro basketball Hall of Famer who stands 7-foot-1, has taken an interest in 24-year-old Jordan Wilmore, an aspiring Kemah police officer who tops Shaq in height at 7-foot-3 and also has a basketball background, playing in college and overseas.

“I found out about him through jealousy,” O’Neal said. “I thought I was the tallest, handsomest cop in the world.”

Wilmore had hoped to graduate from the police academy in December and become a full-fledged officer, but he fell one point short on the state peace officer exam.

One point. A mere free throw. But O’Neal can relate, pointing to his 56% career free-throw success rate.

COMING UP | NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is helping 24-year-old Jordan Wilmore chase his dream of becoming Texas’ tallest cop. After narrowly missing his state exam, Shaq is sponsoring his next attempt. @TroyKlessTV has the full story on KHOU 11 News at 10. pic.twitter.com/Z3M93NGzJv — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) December 29, 2025

“At first I was down, but I thought, you know, I’m still young,” Wilmore said. “You fail, you get right back up. Can’t be too quick to quit.”

Police Chief Raymond Garivey said Wilmore’s determination stood out.

“In my 34-year career, I’ve seen others fail, but I also see others give up,” Garivey said. “Once they’re done, they’re done. That’s not the case here. He wants to serve.”

O’Neal jumped in, agreeing to cover Wilmore’s expenses for the next five months so he could focus on retaking the exam.

“It actually took me five to seven years to graduate from the LA Sheriff’s Academy. I wanted to just let him know, he has my full support,” O’Neal said. “I’m going to be on you, brother, make sure you’re getting it done.”

Kemah is located approximately 34 miles southeast of downtown Houston.

© 2025 Cox Media Group