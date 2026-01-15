Spotify increases prices by $1 or $2 for premium subscribers

It’s going to get more expensive to stream music on Spotify as a new year brings new streaming rates.

The music streaming platform is increasing the cost of the premium, ad-free plans in the U.S. starting in February.

The current price is $11.99 a month for a single user, but it will become $12.99 next month, Spotify announced on its blog, adding, “Occasional updates to pricing across our markets reflect the value that Spotify delivers, enabling us to continue offering the best possible experience and benefit artists.”

For Duo accounts, it will go from $16.99 to $18.99 a month. Family plans will go from $19.99 a month to $21.99, while student subscriptions will go from $5.99 to $6.99, Variety reported.

The price affects premium subscribers not only in the U.S. but also in Estonia and Latvia.

Users will be alerted by email about the change, the company said.

The last price increase happened in June, which set the cost at $11.99 a month. Before that, it was raised to $10.99 in July 2023, CNBC reported. The $10.99 rate was the first hike since Spotify launched in 2011, when it cost $9.99 a month, Variety reported.

The company already raised prices in the UK and Switzerland in the fall, Variety reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group