Special counsel in Biden classified documents probe to testify before Congress

Robert Hur, the special counsel who spent a year investigating President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, is testifying Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

He is appearing before the committee just over a month after the Justice Department released his lengthy 345-page report. He found that Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified information” but that no charges were warranted.

The hearing began around 10 a.m.

House Judiciary Democrats release transcript of Hur’s interviews with Biden

Update 10:05 a.m. EDT March 12: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on released transcripts from Hur’s interviews of Biden ahead of a hearing to discuss his investigation on Tuesday.

Hur interviewed Biden on Oct. 8 and 9.

Original report: Hur is expected to face tough questioning from both Democrats and Republicans over his decision not to charge Biden and the language he used to describe the president in his report, according to The New York Times.

The report intensified scrutiny over Biden’s age as the president aims for a second term in the White House. It also sparked objections from attorneys representing the president over what they called “highly prejudicial language” used to describe Biden and his ability to recall events.

In the report, Hur described the president as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” who was likely to be acquitted by a jury if charged.

At 81, Biden is the oldest serving president.

In a prepared opening statement obtained by CNN, Hur defended his comments about Biden’s memory as “necessary and accurate and fair.”

“I did not sanitize my explanation,” he said. “Nor did I disparage the President unfairly.”

He said he declined to file charges against Biden — despite finding some evidence that he kept classified materials after his earlier term as vice president — because the evidence was not strong enough.

“We did not ... identify evidence that rose to the level of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said. He added that with his report, he needed to show the work that went into his decision.

“The need to show my work was especially strong here,” he said. “The Attorney General had appointed me to investigate the actions of the Attorney General’s boss, the sitting President of the United States. I knew that for my decision to be credible, I could not simply announce that I recommended no criminal charges and leave it at that. I needed to explain why.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Hur to investigate Biden in January 2023 after records with classified markings were found in an office Biden used and his home in Delaware. He previously served as a U.S. attorney and as principal associate deputy attorney general of the Justice Department.

Hur resigned from the Justice Department last week following the completion of his investigation, The Washington Post reported. He will be testifying Tuesday as a private citizen.

