Space Command headquarters moving from Colorado to Alabama: reports

The headquarters for the newest branch of the military is moving across the country.

President Donald Trump will announce that the headquarters for the U.S. Space Command will be relocated from Colorado to Alabama, The Associated Press, CBS News and Politico reported.

All three outlets were citing unnamed sources.

The Pentagon had posted a link to the “U.S. Space Command HQ Announcement” live stream, but renamed the stream shortly after, Politico reported.

The announcement will occur on Tuesday afternoon, when the exact location of the new base is expected to be given.

Space Command’s mission is to enable satellite-based navigation, facilitate troop communication and provide missile launch warnings, according to the AP.

Alabama is the home of the Army’s Redstone Arsenal, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command, all located in Huntsville.

The Redstone Arsenal was named the preferred location for the Space Command in 2021, but President Joe Biden said the command would stay at the temporary location in Colorado Springs, permanently, the AP reported.

Trump reestablished the U.S. Space Command in 2018 after it had been absorbed into the U.S. Strategic Command in 2002, CBS News reported.

