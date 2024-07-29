Sinéad O’Connor’s specific cause of death released

It’s been just over a year since singer Sinéad O’Connor died but her death was formerly registered by her ex-husband John Reynolds last week.

With it came the release of her death certificate which listed her cause of death as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, the Irish Independent was first to report.

She also had a respiratory tract infection.

The document, certified by a senior coroner, said O’Connor died from “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection.”

The coroner had announced previously O’Connor’s death was from natural causes.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer died on July 26, 2023, at the age of 56, shocking her fans around the world, Entertainment Weekly reported.

At the time of her death, her family wrote, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

She had previously written about her mental health issues after the death of her son Shane at the age of 17.

O’Connor left behind three children.

She is also being remembered in a documentary “Nothing Compares” which is free to stream on “La Cinema Club” for a limited time, People magazine reported.

The film’s director Kathryn Ferguson wrote on Instagram on Friday, “Since the film’s release in 2022, many people have reached out from around the globe, asking how they can view it. This includes many who lack access to streaming platforms or live in regions where the film isn’t available. Now, everyone can watch it and honour Sinead’s extraordinary talent and her unwavering commitment to standing up for the oppressed.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Sinead O'Connor NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 01: Photo of Sinead O'CONNOR (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (Michel Linssen/Redferns via Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group