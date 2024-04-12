Trending

Several injured after commercial truck crashes into Texas DPS office

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police Authorities are investigating after someone drove a commercial truck into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, Texas, on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Igor Vershinsky/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BRENHAM, Texas — Multiple people suffered serious injuries Friday when a person crashed a stolen commercial truck into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in Brenham, officials said.

>> Read more trending news

A person has been taken into custody in connection with the crash, according to the Texas DPS. Authorities did not immediately name the person.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

The incident happened just after 10:40 a.m. CDT, according to KBTX. It left at least 10 people injured — including the suspect — with three people in critical condition, two in stable condition and five with minor injuries, according to the news station.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told KHOU that investigators believe the crash was intentional. The truck used in the incident had been stolen, according to the news station and KBTX.

“We believe this was a criminal act,” Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak told KHOU.

State Sen. Lois Kolhorst, who represents the area, confirmed in a statement, “According to law enforcement, this appears to be an intentional, criminal act.”

“This deliberate, heinous act is a reminder of the dangerous work done by our law enforcement and licensing agencies that work to provide public safety and services,” she said. “Please join me in praying for the innocent victims and their families at this time.”

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear. Authorities continue to investigate.

Brenham is about 80 miles northwest of Houston.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read