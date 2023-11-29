Trending

Rite Aid to close over 30 more stores

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rite Aid A Rite Aid store in New York on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Pharmacy chain Rite Aid plans to close just over 30 more stores after announcing it would close over 100 stores following a bankruptcy filing earlier this year.

>> Read more trending news

In a notice filed in court, Rite Aid said it determined that 31 more stores in 12 should be closed “in the exercise of their business judgement.” In an earlier court filing, Rite Aid said closings were “in the best interests” of the company.

The stores added to the closure list Tuesday are located in California, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, court records show.

Rite Aid to close more than 150 stores in wake of bankruptcy filing; here’s the list

In October, Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy, citing falling sales and the impact of opioid-related lawsuits.

Following the announced closures, Rite Aid will have about 2,000 stores remaining, CNN reported.

Rite Aid files for bankruptcy amid opioid-related lawsuits, declining sales

In court records, Rite Aid identified the new locations slated for closure as:

California:

  • 5747 Kanan Road in Agoura
  • 1475 41st Ave. in Capitola
  • 1350 North Vaso Road in Livermore
  • 49060 Road 426 in Oakhurst
  • 4980 Freeport Blvd. in Sacramento
  • 1020 Al Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe
  • 11230 Donner Pass Road in Truckee

Connecticut:

  • 66 Church St. in New Haven

Maryland:

  • 1301 East State St. in Delmar

Michigan:

  • 1301 West 14 Mile Road in Clawson
  • 3681 Shawnee Road in Bridgman

Nevada:

  • 1329 US Highway 395 North, #1 in Gardnerville

New Jersey:

  • 121 West Main St. in Moorestown
  • 93 Atlantic Blvd. in Beachwood

New York:

  • 5825-35 Broadway in Bronx
  • 335 Route 25A in Miller Place

Ohio:

  • 4332 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton
  • 501 Water St. in Chardon
  • 5033 Suder Ave. in Toledo

Oregon:

  • 435 Liberty St. NE in Salem
  • 785 South Columbia River Highway in St. Helens

Pennsylvania:

  • 821 East Bishop St. in Bellefonte
  • 6200 Saltsburg Road in Pittsburgh
  • 2545 Aramingo Ave. in Philadelphia
  • 927 Paoli Pike, West Chester

Virginia:

  • 7601 Granby St. in Norfolk
  • 163 W. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk
  • 4501 News Road in Williamsburg

Washington:

  • 691 Sleater Kinney Road SE in Lacey
  • 1628 5th Ave. in Seattle
  • 15801 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma
Latest trending news:

Most Read