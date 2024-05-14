Red Lobster is closing dozens of restaurants; is yours on the list?

Red Lobster has closed at least 50 of its restaurants around the US, according to CNN, weeks after speculation the restaurant chain would be filing for bankruptcy.

>> Read more trending news

Locations across the country are listed as “temporarily closed” on the chain’s website, including restaurants in Erie, Pennsylvania, Buffalo, New York, Orlando and Jacksonville, according to local news reports.

The chain has 650 locations, according to its website. The chain was founded in 1968 by Bill Darden, who opened the first restaurant in Lakeland, Florida.

Red Lobster has not commented on the news.

In April, Bloomberg reported that the chain was considering bankruptcy.

According to TAGeX Brands founder, Neal Sherman, an online auction of Red Lobster restaurant inventory, including kitchen equipment, furniture, tables and chairs is set to begin on Monday.

“Select Red Lobster locations CLOSED today! Prepare for the LARGEST restaurant liquidation EVER! Fixtures, furniture, and equipment MUST GO,” the liquidator wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

“Auctions start NOW. SINGLE winner for each location. WINNER TAKES ALL.” TAGeX Brands indicates that the auction, which will continue through Thursday, involves more than 50 Red Lobster locations.

BREAKING NEWS: Select Red Lobster locations CLOSED today! Prepare for the LARGEST restaurant liquidation EVER! Fixtures, furniture, and equipment MUST GO. Auctions start NOW. SINGLE winner for each location. WINNER TAKES ALL ❗️ Bid at https://t.co/VvjKXJqo6l pic.twitter.com/ceMSSpiHMh — TAGeX Brands (@TAGexBrands) May 13, 2024

The closings come as the chain has faced financial hits over the past few years.

In the third quarter of 2023, the seafood chain reported a loss of more than $11 million, according to Restaurant Business.

Thai Union Group, the restaurant’s parent company, blamed the seafood chain’s decision to introduce its “Ultimate Endless Shrimp” as a permanent offer on its regular menu as a “key factor” for the company’s losses.

Ultimate Endless Shrimp offers customers as much shrimp as they would like to eat for $20. While the deal helped traffic to Red Lobster grow by 4 percent year-over-year, the cost outweighed the benefits of the traffic, the company said.

Below are the restaurants listed as “temporarily closed”:

Alabama

Huntsville

Decatur

Mobile

Arizona

Oro Valley

California

Fremont

Montclair

Rohnert Park

Sacramento

San Diego

Torrance

Colorado

Lakewood

Lone Tree

Wheat Ridge

Denver

Florida

Hialeah

Tampa (2625 East Busch Blvd. Tampa, FL 33612; and 17021 Palm Pointe DR Tampa, FL 33647)

Largo

Kissimmee

Leesburg

Orlando (7373 W Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32818; 3552 E. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803; and 8003 Golden Sky Lane Orlando, FL 32809)

Altamonte Springs

Gainesville

Jacksonville (416 Commerce Center Drive Jacksonville, FL 32225; 8720 Baymeadows Road Jacksonville, FL 32256; and13090 City Station Drive Jacksonville, FL 32218)

Sanford

Daytona Beach Shores

Georgia

Roswell

Athens

Dublin

Idaho

Lewiston

Illinois

Bloomingdale

Danville

Indiana

Indianapolis

Elkhart

Iowa

Waterloo

Kansas

Olathe

Kansas City

Salina

Louisiana

Bossier City

Maryland

Columbia

Laurel

Silver Spring

Gaithersburg

Mississippi

D’Iberville

Jackson

Missouri

Jefferson City

New Jersey

Ledgewood

Lawrenceville

East Brunswick

Bridgewater

New York

Lakewood

Buffalo

Amherst

Williamsville

Rochester

Poughkeepsie

Stony Brook

Kingston

Scarsdale

Nanuet

North Carolina

Rocky Mount

Cary

Durham

Burlington

North Dakota

Grand Forks

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

Stillwater

Lawton

Pennsylvania

Erie

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

Memphis

Texas

Dallas (10290 E. Technology Blvd. Dallas, TX 75220; and 9069 Vantage Point Dr. Dallas, TX 75243)

Lake Jackson

Houston

Pasadena

Tyler

Longview

Lufkin

Virginia

Newport News

Williamsburg

Colonial Heights

Washington

Silverdale

Wisconsin

La Crosse

Wauwatosa

© 2024 Cox Media Group