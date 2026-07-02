Recording: Paramedics responded to ‘cardiac arrest’ call at Mitch McConnell’s home

On the same day U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized last month, paramedics responded to a report of a “cardiac arrest” for an “unconscious” person at a known address for the Republican from Kentucky, according to police scanner audio.

NBC News and CBS News cited a public EMS call that detailed a response to the Washington residence of the seven-term senator and former Senate majority leader.

During the recording, a dispatcher called in a “cardiac arrest” and a medic said there was “CPR in progress” at McConnell’s address, CBS News reported. According to the news outlet, the call was placed to dispatchers at about 9 a.m. ET on June 14, the day McConnell was hospitalized.

McConnell’s name is not mentioned in the recording, and the news outlet has not confirmed the identity of the unconscious person.

Audio of the call was first shared on X by journalist Desiree Townsend, CNN reported. She reportedly obtained the audio from DC Fire and EMS, according to USA Today.

Audio from an EMS dispatch call suggests that Sen. Mitch McConnell was found unconscious at his DC residence last month. Here's what we know. https://t.co/NvYCSXEBVb — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 2, 2026

McConnell announced last year that he would not seek reelection.

McConnell’s office, which has not disclosed why the senator was hospitalized, referred NBC News to a June 22 statement when it was asked about the audio.

“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery,” the statement from spokesperson David Popp said. “However, he will not be voting this week.”

McConnell’s office has not said whether he remains hospitalized, NBC News reported.

McConnell last voted on June 11, according to CBS News.

McConnell was the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history before giving up his post as Republican leader in February 2024.

McConnell has faced several health issues over the past few years. In February, he experienced flu-like symptoms and checked himself into a hospital.

He fell before a Senate vote in October 2025, and in December 2024, he sprained his wrist and suffered a scratch on his face after falling during a lunch held for Republicans.

McConnell also froze while speaking with reporters during a news conference in the Capitol in 2023.

In 2019, he fractured his shoulder after he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and became leader of the Republican conference in 2007 after four years in the GOP’s No. 2 leadership position.

Republican Rep. Andy Barr, endorsed by President Donald Trump, will face Democratic former state lawmaker Charles Booker in the November election to replace McConnell, CNN reported.

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