Recall alert: Toddler tower stools sold on Amazon recalled

About 10,000 toddler tower stools sold on Amazon have been recalled because they can tip over or collapse when a child is standing on them.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Onasti toddler tower stools were sold in beige /white, blue/gray, green, gray/white, light blue and pink. They are 25 inches long, 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall. They have handles and adjustable platforms.

They were sold on Amazon from March 2024 to December 2024 for between $72 and $90.

If you have the recalled stools, you should stop using them until they can be repaired. You should also contact Blissful-Time for a free repair kit that will have two steps, a base and a guardrail.

Call the company at 833-999-9327. You can also reach out by email or online.

