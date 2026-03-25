Recall alert: 10M pounds of Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice recalled due to glass

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded a massive Trader Joe’s food recall.

The agency said almost 10 million pounds of Trader Joe’s Vegetable Fried Rice was recalled for potential glass contamination.

The rice, made by Ajinomoto Foods of North America Inc., may contain glass shards measuring 1 to 3 centimeters long and 2 to 4 millimeters wide.

The fried rice has UPC 00521482 and came in 1-pound bags. The best-by dates range from 2/28/2026 to 11/19/2026, the FDA said.

The product was distributed in 42 states, including:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The product was among those listed in a March 3 news release from Trader Joe’s, according to USA Today. The release did not mention the amount of food that was recalled.

The recall is a Class II recall, meaning it is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

This is not the first time the recall was expanded.

The recall was initially issued on Feb. 19, then expanded on March 3, with the list updated on March 9 to show lot numbers regardless of best-by dates.

At that time, the recall affected almost 37 million pounds of food.

If you have the recalled items, you should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase. For more information about the recall, Contact Ajinomoto Foods North America by phone at 855-742-5011 or by email.

You can also contact Trader Joe’s at 626-599-3817 or by email.

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