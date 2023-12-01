Recall alert: Stainless steel children’s cups recalled over lead content

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 84,000 children’s cups after it was found that the cups’ solder bead contains too much lead.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said the recall involves Tiblue 8 oz. and 12 oz. children’s cups. The solder is at the bottom exterior area of the cup, but it is accessible. If ingested, the lead can affect children’s health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, small amounts of lead can cause health problems in children younger than 6 years old, affecting their mental and physical development.

The CPSC said the Tiblue Double-Walled Stainless Steel cups were sold in pairs in the following combinations:

Pink+Purple

Blue+Green

Turqouise+Magenta

Coral+Indigo

Lemon+Mint

Gray+Slate

Mint+Blush

Lilac+Baby Blue

Rainbow+Mermaid

Dinosaur+Shark

Unicorn+Dinosaur

The cups have matching straws and Tiblue is printed on the front bottom of the cup. They were sold on Amazon from August 2021 through July 2023 for about $20.

Parents and caregivers are being told to take the cups away from children and stop using them. They can contact FENGM for a refund, the CPSC reported.

For more information, you can email the company or visit the Tiblue website.

©2023 Cox Media Group