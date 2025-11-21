Recall alert: Prime Food Processing recalls dessert buns due to undeclared allergens

A New York-based company on Thursday issued a voluntary recall of two dessert bun varieties because the packaging does not declare milk in the product’s allergen statement.

In a news release, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Prime Food Processing LLC of Brooklyn was recalling 2,243 cases of the bun varieties that were shipped to 33 states.

The FDA said that the milk in these products was derived from unsalted butter listed in the ingredient statement. The agency added that people who have an allergy or are sensitive to milk “risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

So far, no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported, the FDA said.

The recalled products were distributed to Asian grocery stores between April 2, 2025, and Nov. 14, 2025, in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Other states included Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Recalled products include:

Prime Food brand Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk with UPC #97903705873 - 24-ounce item #PD4188. This product is packaged in an orange pouch approximately 10.25 inches wide by 11.25 inches high. The lot code range is 25092-25318. The expiration range is 07/26-03/27.

Prime Food brand Lava Bun with Green Tea Flavor UPC #97803705883 - 24-ounce item #PD4198. This product is packaged in a bright lime green pouch approximately 10.25 inches wide by 11.25 inches high. The lot code range is 25092-25318; the expiration range is 07/26-03/27.

The issue was identified during an internal product review, the FDA said. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the packaging did not declare milk in the allergen statement. The problem was caused by “a temporary breakdown” in the company’s label review process.

Consumers who bought these products should return them to the place of purchase with the uneaten buns and packaging for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Prime Food Processing LLC at 718-963-2323, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

