Recall alert: 211K children’s sleepwear recalled

Meijer recalled more than 211,000 pieces of children’s sleepwear for violating flammability standards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Meijer one-piece footed sleepwear came in 12-, 18- and 24-month sizes and were branded with either MCS or Lullaby Lane.

The following designs are part of the recall:

MCS

7903815 – Heart

7903816 – XOXO

7903824 - Lucky Shamrock

7903830 – Bunny

Lullaby Lane

7904011 - Airplane; Animal Print; Animals; Apples; Camping; Daisies; Dinos; Duckies; Elephants; Forest; Highland Cow; Safari Lilac; Safari White; Sheep; Toile Floral; Bees

7904012 - Meadow; Sharks; Star and Moon; Strawberries

7904013 – Chalk Blue; Green; Heather Grey; Pastel Lilac; Pink A Boo; Powder Blue

7904907 - Beige Heather Halloween

7905217 - Dinos Blue; Dinos Pink; Fair Isle; Heart; Multi Check; Penguin Pink; Penguin Iced Aqua; Polar Bear; Trees

7905217 - Buffalo Check; Reindeer Heads; Gingerbread; Trees

7905218 - Arctic Scene; Bows

7905646 – Cupids Bows; Shamrocks

The style number can be found on a sewn-in, side seam label, the CPSC said.

They were sold in Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin from December 2024 to October 2025 for between $5 and $12.

If you have the recalled sleepwear, you should return it to a Meijer store for a refund.

For more information, call the company at 800-927-8699 or visit the Meijer website.

