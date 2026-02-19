Recall alert: 211K children’s sleepwear recalled

Meijer recalled more than 211,000 pieces of children’s sleepwear for violating flammability standards.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Meijer one-piece footed sleepwear came in 12-, 18- and 24-month sizes and were branded with either MCS or Lullaby Lane.
The following designs are part of the recall:
MCS
- 7903815 – Heart
- 7903816 – XOXO
- 7903824 - Lucky Shamrock
- 7903830 – Bunny
Lullaby Lane
- 7904011 - Airplane; Animal Print; Animals; Apples; Camping; Daisies; Dinos; Duckies; Elephants; Forest; Highland Cow; Safari Lilac; Safari White; Sheep; Toile Floral; Bees
- 7904012 - Meadow; Sharks; Star and Moon; Strawberries
- 7904013 – Chalk Blue; Green; Heather Grey; Pastel Lilac; Pink A Boo; Powder Blue
- 7904907 - Beige Heather Halloween
- 7905217 - Dinos Blue; Dinos Pink; Fair Isle; Heart; Multi Check; Penguin Pink; Penguin Iced Aqua; Polar Bear; Trees
- 7905217 - Buffalo Check; Reindeer Heads; Gingerbread; Trees
- 7905218 - Arctic Scene; Bows
- 7905646 – Cupids Bows; Shamrocks
The style number can be found on a sewn-in, side seam label, the CPSC said.
They were sold in Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin from December 2024 to October 2025 for between $5 and $12.
If you have the recalled sleepwear, you should return it to a Meijer store for a refund.
For more information, call the company at 800-927-8699 or visit the Meijer website.
©2026 Cox Media Group