Public health alert issued for raw beef product sold at Aldi supermarkets

WASHINGTON — A public health alert was issued on Friday for a raw beef product sold at Aldi supermarkets nationwide over the possibility of foreign matter contamination.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the alert was issued over “concerns of a raw beef product that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically soft, clear plastic.”

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available in stores, the agency stated.

The raw beef item was produced on July 25, 2023, according to the FSIS.

Approximately 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages containing “USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA” with a “Use or Freeze by” date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian Date 206, and time stamp between 08:43 through 09:23.

The product bears the establishment number Est. 85M on the back label, according to the FSIS.

The problem was discovered when Aldi notified FSIS that it received a complaint from a retail store that soft, clear plastic had been discovered in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumers eating the beef, the FSIS said.

The agency said it was concerned that some of the beef products could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers, and are advising that the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call 844-419-1574.

