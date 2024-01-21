Original ‘Mean Girls’ Regina George, Rachel McAdams introduces Reneé Rapp on ‘SNL’

Rachel McAdams who played Regina George in the 2004 “Mean Girls” introduced the newest actress to play the role, Reneé Rapp on Saturday Night Live.

>> Read more trending news

It has been 20 years since the original “Mean Girls” came out. McAdams has not had any part in the recent events surrounding the new “Mean Girls” movie, Variety reported.

On Saturday, she appeared on ‘SNL’s’ stage in a red pantsuit with a purple necked sweater, according to People Magazine.

McAdams’ introduction was met with a very loud applause from the audience, according to Variety.

“Ladies and gentlemen, once again, Renee Rapp!” McAdams said before Rapp performed “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion who also had a surprise cameo, according to People Magazine.

McAdams also participated in a skit. She played an aspiring actress who was cast in the shadow of two other famous actresses, according to Deadline. She was constantly mistaken for “The Notebook” actress Rachel McAdams. Her character’s name was Natalie Partman which is similar to actress Natalie Portman.

“I was sued by Rachel McAdams, who accused me of being a deepfake her,” she said, according to Deadline. She asked Jacob Elordi’s character to make it in hte industry and if he believed she is a better actress than McAdams.

“I’ll answer that. No,” Bowen Yang’s acting coach said, according to Deadline.

McAdams, 45, starred in “Mean Girls” alongside Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, according to People Magazine. She was the main bully in the movie, according to Variety.

Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert recently reunited for a Walmart commercial, Variety reported.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag,” she said. “Also, I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” McAdamas told Variety why she turned down the commercial.

©2024 Cox Media Group