Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in parents’ murder

LOS ANGELES — Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner, has pleaded not guilty to their murders.

The couple was found dead in their home from stab wounds on Dec. 14.

Nick Reiner was represented by Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, who entered his plea on his behalf. The younger Reiner was being held in court in an enclosed custody area behind glass in a Los Angeles courtroom, The Associated Press reported.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder, CNN reported.

He was able to speak to Greene before the judge started the hearing and answered yes to a question asked by the judge.

It was a question concerning Nick Reiner’s waiving of his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. No bail was given, CNN and The New York Times reported.

He is scheduled to be back in court on April 29 for the scheduling of his preliminary hearing and during which the judge will determine if there is enough evidence to put him on trial.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman has not decided if he will seek the death penalty.

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian said the office is still waiting for the full autopsy report for Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner.

Initial findings by a medical examiner said that the couple died from “multiple sharp force injuries” hours before their bodies were found, the AP reported.

Nick Reiner had spoken about his issues with addiction and mental health, CNN reported.

Conan O’Brien speaks

Meanwhile, comedian and former talk show host Conan O’Brien has broken his silence two months after the deaths of Rob and Michelle Singer Reiner, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Hours before their deaths, the couple, along with their son, attended a holiday party at O’Brien’s home.

He told “The New Yorker Radio Hour,” “To have that experience of saying good night to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone ... I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward,” The Los Angeles Times reported. “I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful.”

He called the couple, with whom he and his wife were friends, “just such lovely people.”

O’Brien also spoke about the moviemaker’s slate of iconic films.

“To make seven — in, like, a nine-year, 10-year, 11-year period — is insanity,” O’Brien said. “With ‘Spinal Tap’ alone, if that’d been the only thing he ever did, he influenced my generation enormously.”

©2026 Cox Media Group