MLB, Tampa Bay Rays investigating social media posts about Wander Franco

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — MLB and the Tampa Bay Rays are investigating social media posts about Wander Franco, the team’s All-Star shortstop, the team confirmed Sunday.

Posts to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, allege that Franco, 22, has been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Franco did not play in the Rays’ Sunday’s 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, according to The Associated Press.

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” the Rays said in a statement. “We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.”

Franco was not in the lineup and left the dugout midway during the game despite the team’s Wander Franco Snapback Hat giveaway for youths 14 years old and younger, the Times reported.

The Rays called up prospect Osleivis Basabe from Triple-A Durham to start in his place, according to the newspaper.

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, who said the decision to bench Franco was to “get him off his feet,” according to the Times.

Cash added that he was aware of the social media posts.

“I am aware of this speculation,” Cash said, according to the newspaper. “I’m not going to comment any further on that. But the day off was because (of) the day off.”

In November 2021, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract that includes an option for the 2023 season, NBC Sports reported.

He was named an All-Star for the first time this season.

Now in his third season with the Rays, Franco is hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI, according to Baseball-Reference.com.