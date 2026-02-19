Mike Wagner, Steelers DB who won 4 Super Bowls, dies at 76

Mike Wagner, a two-time Pro Bowl safety who won four Super Bowl titles as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Steel Curtain” defense, has died, the team announced on Wednesday. He was 76.

The Steelers made the announcement in a social media post.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Wagner, a tremendous player and an integral part of some of the most. successful teams in Pittsburgh Steelers history,” team owner Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him.

Born on June 22, 1949, in Waukegan, Illinois, Wagner was an 11th-round pick in the 1971 NFL draft out of Western Illinois.

During his career, Wagner made 36 interceptions across 119 regular-season games; he started in 116 of those games.

He led the NFL with eight interceptions in 1973 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1976. Wagner also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1973 and was a second-team selection in 1976, WPXI reported.

In addition to his interceptions, Wagner recovered 12 fumbles and forced five during his career.

Wagner played on the 1970s Steeler teams that won Super Bowls IX, X, XIII and XIV.

He made five interceptions during the postseason, including two in the Super Bowl.

In Super Bowl IX, Wagner picked off a Fran Tarkenton pass in the fourth quarter to preserve the Steelers’ 16-6 victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

In Super Bowl X, Wagner’s fourth-quarter interception off Roger Staubach and a 19-yard return led to a Steelers field goal that gave Pittsburgh a 15-10 lead. He also tipped a pass on the final play of the game, which was intercepted by teammate Glen Edwards, to seal the Steelers’ 21-17 win against the Dallas Cowboys.

