Man not invited to Thanksgiving dinner shoots host

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The suspect was the former boyfriend of the host's sister, police said.

Thanksgiving shooting: A man who was not invited to a Thanksgiving dinner allegedly shot the host. (Jason Doly/iStock)

CHICAGO — A man allegedly upset with not being invited to a Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago returned to shoot the host early Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side at about 3:50 a.m. CST, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police said the shooter confronted a 44-year-old man after not being invited to the holiday dinner.

After a “brief altercation,” the suspect fired at least five rounds at the victim, hitting him in the left thigh and left hand, according to WFLD-TV. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and was listed in fair condition, the Sun-Times reported.

The shooter is not in custody. Police said the man was the former boyfriend of the victim’s sister, according to the newspaper.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

