Man found guilty of trying to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, attacking her husband

A federal jury found David DePape guilty Thursday of attempting to kidnap former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband with a hammer last year, according to multiple reports.

Jurors deliberated for less than 24 hours before reaching their unanimous verdict on Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

DePape, 43, smashed through a glass door to get into the Pelosi family home in San Francisco early on the morning of Oct. 28, 2022. He woke Paul Pelosi demanding to know where the older man’s wife was.

Court records showed he told authorities that he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi — who he saw as the “‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party” — hostage and threatened to “break her kneecaps.”

Paul Pelosi managed to call 911 during the break-in. Responding officers found both him and DePape clutching a hammer when they arrived. When they ordered DePape to drop the hammer, he refused and instead swung it at Paul Pelosi, hitting the 83-year-old in the head and leaving him with a skull fracture and other injuries.

DePape, who had pleaded not guilty, is also state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

