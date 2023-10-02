Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith separated, to divorce

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are ending their marriage.

Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from her husband of three years citing “irreconcilable differences,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

TMZ was the first to break the news.

The divorce was filed on Monday, but listed the couple’s separation as Sept. 13.

Turner-Smith is asking for joint custody of their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, 3, but is also asking for no spousal support for either her or Jackson. She is, however, asking for Jackson to pay for attorney’s fees and costs.

There was no prenup agreement, TMZ reported.

The couple met in 2018 with Turner-Smith telling Seth Meyers that neither she nor Jackson expected their relationship to last long. They made their rumored romance red carpet official during the premiere of “Queen & Slim” in 2019, Entertainment Tonight reported. The married in December 2019, welcoming Juno in April 2020.

