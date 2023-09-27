Investigators identify remains found as Colorado woman who went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The remains of a mother who had been missing since 2020 from Chaffee County, Colorado, were discovered and positively identified during an unrelated search earlier this month.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that the remains that were found on Sept. 22 were identified positively as Suzanne Morphew, 49, KKTV reported. Morphew’s remains were found during a search.

Morphew’s remains were identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office last Thursday, the news outlet reported.

Authorities were searching an area of Moffat in Saguache County, according to KCNC. The search was reportedly not related to Morphew’s disappearance.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze in a statement obtained by the news station. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

No arrests have been made since the remains were discovered, KCNC reported.

“Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,” said Spezze in a statement, according to the news outlet.

During the original investigation, Morphew’s husband, Barry, was considered a suspect but the charges were dropped, according to KKTV.