I choose you, Pikachu: Logan Paul’s ‘holy grail’ Pokémon card sells for $16.5M

Logan Paul has broken a Pikachu record with the sale of his “holy grail” Pokémon card.

The Pikachu Illustrator card sold for $16.492 million and includes a diamond-encrusted necklace, CNN reported.

Paul had worn the card in the diamond necklace during WrestleMania 38, saying he would hand-deliver it to the winner.

The card was one of only 39 that were created for a Pokémon illustration competition in the 1990s.

Not only was the card rare because of how few were produced, it was also almost flawless, the only Illustrator card evaluated by the authentication agency PSA as a Grade 10, the highest grading.

It is one of only 20 graded by PSA.

Paul got it by trading a Grade 0 Pikachu Illustrator worth $1.275 million and $4 million in cash in 2021.

Ken Goldin, whose auction house sold the card, told CNN, “This is the most coveted trading card in the world,” and it is “the holy grail of all Pokémon cards” because of the condition.

Paul bought it five years ago, paying a record $5.275 million in a private sale, according to Guinness World Records. The latest auction shattered that record with the influence and wrestling star getting more than $8 million in profit after auction fees.

.@LoganPaul's rare @Pokemon card becomes most expensive ever sold in record-setting auction.



The PSA-10 Pikachu Illustrator went on sale via @GoldinCo and eventually sold for $16,492,000.https://t.co/B1YBUIqhbx — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 16, 2026

He called the price “absolutely insane.”

The auction lasted for 42 days before it ended after extended bidding. In all, 97 bids were placed for the card.

A Guinness World Records official confirmed that it was the most expensive card ever sold at auction. Guinness said it was purchased by AJ Scaramucci.

Paul posted to Instagram before the gavel came down, writing, “Goodbye my friend. What a privilege it’s been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world.”

