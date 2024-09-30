Hurricane Helene recovery: How you can help

From Florida to Georgia to North Carolina, most of the southeast is still cleaning up after Hurricane Helene left a path of flooding and destruction.

People not affected by the storms may want to find ways to help those who have lost so much.

There are several ways to do so.

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that cash donations are the best way to help that’s because those who are on the ground helping areas hit hard know what is needed and can often buy in bulk.

FEMA compiled a list of recognized disaster relief organizations to which you can donate money.

If you want to do a donation of items, FEMA said that “without thoughtful planning donated goods can further burden a community that is already in crisis.” The agency said to confirm what is needed before starting a collection.

Here are some guidelines and helpful tips:

Used clothing, according to FEMA is never needed.

Bulk donations are best.

Timing is important. Don’t send items too early or too late.

Transportation needs to be considered. How will you get the donations to those who need them?

You can also help in person, but FEMA warns “Do not self-deploy to disaster areas.”

You need to work through a trusted organization to know where help is needed. Also while all the attention is now on the areas impacted, once the media is gone, there will still be help needed “for many months, often many years, after the disaster.”

FEMA also has compiled a list of National VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) members and partners by state in areas that were impacted by Helene.

If you have any questions you can email the FEMA Donations Unit for assistance.

American Red Cross

The Red Cross already has workers and volunteers on the ground and has opened shelters for those who had to evacuate, USA Today reported. But they can always use financial donations. Click here to donate to the Red Cross’ Helene relief.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is also accepting financial contributions as the organization provides food, shelter and other care to both victims of the storms and those who are working on the recovery. Click here to donate to The Salvation Army.

United Way

Local United Way groups are collecting donations. To find your local chapter, click here.

GoFundMe

The online fundraising platform GoFundMe has started a centralized hub where you can find verified fundraisers set up to help after Hurricane Helene. The list will continue to grow as GoFundMe’s team confirms fundraisers are legitimate.

World Central Kitchen

Chef José Andrés’ team from World Central Kitchen already set up facilities to serve meals to victims and those helping in the recovery effort. You can donate via the WCK website.

Other organizations

