Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction overturned by NY appeals court

Harvey Weinstein

Conviction overturned FILE PHOTO: Movie producer Harvey Weinstein (R) enters New York City Criminal Court on February 24, 2020 in New York City. Jury deliberations in the high-profile trial are believed to be nearing a close, with a verdict on Weinstein's numerous rape and sexual misconduct charges expected in the coming days. His conviction was overturned by a New York appeals court on Thursday. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 conviction for sex crime charges including rape.

The New York Times was first to report on the decision from the New York Court of Appeals.

A jury found Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual act and rape in February 2020. The charges stemmed from incidents that happened in 2006 and 2013 and helped to spark the #MeToo movement.

Harvey Weinstein appeal by National Content Desk on Scribd

