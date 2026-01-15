Former firefighter accused of forging $5K in checks

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A former firefighter in Arkansas is accused of forging approximately $5,000 worth of checks, authorities said.

According to Cross County online booking records, Dusten Williams, 33, was arrested on Jan. 12. He was charged with four counts of forgery in the second-degree and four counts of knowingly issuing worthless checks.

According to WREG, Williams is a former firefighter in Wynne, located approximately 48 miles west of downtown Memphis, Tennessee.

Williams was terminated from his job on Jan. 1, 2026, the television station reported.

According to deputies, Williams went to a local store and bought check printing paper, allegedly to forge checks against several businesses.

“I was shocked about the information,” Rosetta White, the manager of a Jordan’s Kwik Stop convenience store in Wynne, Arkansas, told WREG. “Because he’s a nice guy, friendly.”

“He would come in here every day, every morning, just about every morning, when he worked, and buy a few things, mainly it was energy drinks, but that’s about it, but he never used checks or anything like that. He just paid with a card.”

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

