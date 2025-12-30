Father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin dies in fire; mother critically injured

STANLEY, N.C. — The father of NASCAR star Denny Hamlin died from injuries sustained in a house fire at his North Carolina home. The auto racer’s mother remained in critical condition, authorities said Monday.

Dennis Hamlin, 75, died after the home in Stanley was engulfed in flames on Sunday, WSOC-TV reported. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, officials with the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services said Monday.

Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, where she is being treated. She was listed in critical condition.

First responders arrived at a home in the Stanley community of Gaston County after a fire was reported at 6:19 p.m. ET on Sunday. Authorities said two people were found outside the four-bedroom residence when emergency services arrived eight minutes later.

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin’s father killed, mother critically injured in Stanley house fire. UPDATES: https://t.co/DoL4DDRihD — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) December 30, 2025

Both were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“The human life is very valuable,” neighbor Brent Hager told WSOC. “That’s tragic in that aspect.”

On Sunday, Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department Chief David Toomey confirmed that Hamlin’s parents were residents at the Gaston County house, adding that the fire resulted in a complete loss.

According to property records, Won One Real Estate, a company owned by the NASCAR driver, is listed as the owner of the home.

Property records show the 3,724-square-foot house was built in 2015, The Athletic reported. The four-bedroom, three-bath home is situated on 1.76 acres and is surrounded by trees.

RIP Dennis Hamlin. He and Mary Lou sacrificed a lot to get Denny into NASCAR. A devoted and highly respected man of great character pic.twitter.com/8q66TVFhxR — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) December 30, 2025

Denny Hamlin won six races and had 14 top-5 finishes this past season on the NASCAR circuit. He finished second in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings, losing to champion Kyle Larson by four points.

The driver has won the Daytona 500 three times and triumphed 60 times in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has not commented publicly about the fire.

Denny Hamlin became emotional about his father’s failing health during the late stages of the 2025 NASCAR season.

When he clinched his 60th victory in Las Vegas on Oct. 12, the driver’s team told Denny Hamlin that “We all know you earned that one for your dad.”

“He’s the one that got me into racing,” Denny Hamlin said. “Just took me to a race track when I was 5, then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going. Sold everything they had. We almost lost our house a couple times. Just tried to keep it all going. So I’m glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me.”

October 12, 2025. Denny Hamlin dedicates his 60th career win to his father, Dennis. pic.twitter.com/LOonlru1f3 — Racing Territory (@RacingTerritory) December 30, 2025

© 2025 Cox Media Group