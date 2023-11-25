Ex-officer Derek Chauvin stabbed in prison, sources say

TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, was stabbed Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, sources tell The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

The attack happened Friday at around 12:30 p.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, the AP reported. Chauvin was seriously injured.

The source spoke with the AP on the condition of being anonymous because they were not publicly allowed to share details on the attack.

In a statement obtained by the AP, the Bureau of Prisons said that employees who responded to the incident contained the area and performed “life-saving measures” prior to the inmate being taken to the hospital. The agency did not name the inmate.

Chauvin was sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson in Aug. 2022 from a maximum-security state prison in Minnesota. He was given a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, the AP reported. He was also given a 22½-year state sentence for second-degree murder.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pressed on his neck for 9½ minutes on a street by a convenience store in Minneapolis. A bystander recovered video of the incident and of Floyd saying “I can’t breathe.” His death led to protests around the world, the AP said.

Earlier this week, Chauvin’s appeal on his murder conviction was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the AP.

The AP reported that it left messages with Chauvin’s lawyers and the FBI following the attack.

In the last five months, Chauvin’s stabbing is the second high-profile attack on a federal prisoner. According to the AP, former sports doctor Larry Nasser was stabbed by an inmate last July.





©2023 Cox Media Group