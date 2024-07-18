Cavan Sullivan breaks MLS record, becomes youngest player at 14

PHILADELPHIA — At an age when other teens are playing video games about soccer, 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan was on the field Wednesday making his Major League Soccer debut.

Cavan is a midfielder who made history by becoming the youngest player to take a major league field in any North American professional league at the age of 14 years and 293 days old when he suited up for the Philadelphia Union against the New England Revolution, CNN and The Washington Post reported. He beat the record set by Freddy Adu who was 14 years and 306 days old when he made his first game for DC United in 2004.

Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan puts pressure on New England's Peyton Miller during an MLS soccer game at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) (Elizabeth Robertson/AP)

He is also the fifth-youngest player to sign a contract with the MLS, the Union said.

Welcome to the show, Cavan Sullivan. ✨



The 14-year-old becomes the youngest player to debut in MLS history. pic.twitter.com/qbgjh4QRns — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 18, 2024

Adu sent congratulations to Cavan on social media writing, “That’s a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man.”

Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record breaking debut today. That’s a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — FREDDY ADU (@FreddyAdu) July 18, 2024

Cavan, wearing No. 6, went on the field at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, in the 85th minute of the game. His older brother, 20-year-old Quinn, No. 33, plays for the same team at the same position and scored at the 84th-minute mark, CNN reported.

Cavan said that his debut “was just the start” when asked about his future. “Really, really happy to have done this, but honestly, it’s the first box checked off – so long journey ahead.”

He said the biggest surprise was how the crowd reacted when he was playing.

“Every time I touched the ball, they went crazy,” Cavan said. “Obviously, I dreamed of this day and had some pictures in my mind of what it would look like but just hearing them behind my back every time the ball was at my foot was crazy.”

The game was the Union’s fifth win of the season, but the team is still in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Cavan signed a four-year deal with MLS in May, making him the youngest player in Union history, and has had five starts with Philly’s minor league team, scoring in his last two matches, the team said.

While the youngest, he isn’t the only teen on the Union’s roster. Peyton Miller, 16, also made his debut on Wednesday just before Cavan, the Post reported. There is also Chrispher Olney who is 17, according to ESPN. The oldest player on the team according to the roster on ESPN is 37-year-old Alejandro Bedoya.

He may not stay with Philadelphia long. the Post said he can get out of the contract and sign with Manchester City in the English Premier League once he turns 18, so in about three years and 71 days.

The Union’s next game is Sunday against Nashville. It can be seen on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass.





© 2024 Cox Media Group