13 people injured in shooting at Oklahoma’s Arcadia Lake

At least 13 people were injured at a party at Arcadia Lake, near Oklahoma City.

Edmond Police said that a group of young people had gathered at the lake Sunday night for a party, The Associated Press reported.

Police said that most of the victims were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, but others went in private vehicles, KOCO reported. The victims’ conditions and identities have not been released.

It is also not known if anyone died.

Police confirmed the shooting occurred at a party that had a large group of people, but did not release many details about the event, according to KOCO and the AP.

KOKH reported that police said two people wearing ski masks opened fire

Witnesses told KOCO that a fight broke out during the party, but police did not confirm the information, saying they are interviewing witnesses and that no one is in custody. They added that there was no threat to the public.

Police are also reviewing license plate reader footage to help identify those responsible, according to KOKH.

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