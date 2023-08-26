Bronny James’ cardiac arrest caused by congenital heart defect

LOS ANGELES — A family spokesperson Friday said that the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest in July was due to a congenital heart defect.

Medical evaluations at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic and Morristown Medical Center have determined that the “probable cause” of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest was due to an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect which can and will be treated,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

The spokesperson said that the family is confident he will fully recover and “return to basketball in the very near future,” ESPN reported.

Bronny James, 18, son of Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James, went into cardiac arrest during a workout on July 24, according to The Associated Press. He was released three days later.

Bronny James committed to the University of Southern California back in May, the AP reported.

He did not join the USC Trojans when they went abroad to Europe this month, according to the AP.

He was projected to be a first-round pick next summer during the NBA draft with hopes of playing with his father, ESPN reported.

Bronny James is the second USC basketball recruit who has gone into cardiac arrest within the last year. According to ESPN, Vincent Iwuchuwku collapsed during a workout last summer due to a heart ailment.