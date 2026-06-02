Amazon Prime Day dates, deals announced

Amazon has announced the dates of its annual Prime Day promotion.

Prime Day will be held later this month, the massive online retailer said, touting “millions of exclusive deals for Prime Members.”

Some of the deals are on “big-ticket items they’ve been waiting for,” such as up to 40% off televisions and up to 30% off patio, outdoor entertaining, trampolines, playsets, and lawn mowers.

The company has also compiled Top 100+ lists including summer and travel essentials, back to school, college life and more.

A new feature of the multi-day sale is the use of Alexa for Shopping to curate a personalized guide with alerts and recommendations, Amazon said.

Sales start at 12:01 a.m. PDT on June 23 and run through June 26.

You must be a Prime member to get the deals. A 30-day free trial is available. Otherwise, the yearly cost for most people is $139 after the trial. There is a monthly option for $14.99, discounted options for young adults and for people who qualify for government assistance.

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