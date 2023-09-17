Trending

5 injured after shooting in downtown Denver

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Denver shooting: Police are investigating after five people were shot in downtown Denver on Saturday night. (Kali9/iStock )

DENVER — Five people were injured after a shooting in the Lower Downtown district of Denver on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Market Street in the downtown area known as LoDo, KUSA-TV reported. Police originally posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that four people were shot, but revised that number to five early Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 11:38 p.m. MDT, according to KDVR-TV.

Emergency responders took four victims to an area hospital, The Denver Post reported. A fifth injured person was later located. The conditions of the victims are unknown, according to the newspaper. However, police said that all five adults are expected to survive, KMGH-TV reported.

Police said no suspects have been identified or arrested, KUSA reported. It was unclear what led to the shooting.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

