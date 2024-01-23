3 horses die, 6 rescued in Virginia barn fire

POWHATAN, Va. — Three horses died and six others were rescued after a fire broke out in a central Virginia barn on Sunday, authorities said.

According to a news release from Powhatan County, first responders were dispatched to the 1500 block of Dorset Road in Powhatan at around 7:30 p.m. EST.

Firefighters arrived at the barn within six minutes, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Five horses who were trapped inside were rescued by a witness before fire officials arrived, according to the newspaper.

While attempting to put the fire out, firefighters discovered a sixth trapped horse in a stall door, WTVR reported.

Firefighters then pushed a 2 1/2-inch hose line approximately 50 feet into the barn, the news release stated.

“Their actions were pivotal in slowing the spread of the fire and providing necessary protection while they searched for any remaining horses,” spokesperson Brigid Paciello said in a statement. “Regrettably, despite (the firefighters’) valiant efforts, three horses perished in the fire.

“Our thoughts are with their owners during this tough time.”

The sixth rescued horse suffered burns and received care from veterinarians at the scene, WTVR reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

