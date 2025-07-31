Trending

2-year-old killed, 14 injured after car crashes into Portillo’s restaurant

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The driver involved in the crash was a 50-year-old woman, police said.
Crash in suburban Chicago: File photo. A car crashed into a Portillo's restaurant in suburban Chicago, killing a 2-year-old and injuring 14 others. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
OSWEGO, Ill. — A 2-year-old boy was killed and 14 others -- including the driver -- were injured on Wednesday when a vehicle crashed into a Portillo’s restaurant in a western Chicago suburb, authorities said.

According to police in Oswego, Illinois, the 2-year-old was inside the restaurant when the crash occurred at about 1:55 p.m. CT.

Paramedics took eight people to an area hospital and treated six people at the scene. Three of the hospitalized people were in critical condition, police said. The six treated at the scene were released.

Police said the driver was a 50-year-old woman who was alone in the vehicle. They added that the crash appeared to have been accidental.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information suggests that this is a tragic accident,” Oswego Police Department Chief Jason Bastin said during a news conference. “The driver was speaking. As far as it being a medical emergency, we don’t have that information yet.”

In a statement, Portillo’s said the company “was deeply saddened” by the crash.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. As we continue to assess this unfolding situation, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members,” the statement read. “We are grateful to the emergency responders who arrived quickly on-site, and we are working closely with local authorities to aid their investigation.”

The restaurant closed for the rest of the day after the crash.

