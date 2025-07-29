2 girls dead after barge hits sailboat off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Two girls participating in a summer sailing program in South Florida died Monday when a barge hit their sailboat, throwing them, three other children and a camp counselor into the water off Miami Beach, authorities said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, the girls, 7 and 13, died after they were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Two girls, ages 8 and 11, were in critical condition, the Coast Guard said. A 12-year-old girl was rescued by officials but not hospitalized. A 19-year-old woman, who was identified by the Coast Guard as the counselor, also was not hospitalized

The program is run by the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation, according to the Miami Yacht Club. Divers and rescue boats from several agencies responded and pulled all six people from the water, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

Two children dead, one unresponsive after barge hits sailboat in Biscayne Bay https://t.co/3kTF8QjJg7 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 28, 2025

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, the boat capsized around 11:15 a.m. ET, between Monument and Hibiscus islands, the Miami Herald reported.

“The vessel was struck somehow, that had five children on board and a camp counselor,” Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson Lt. Pete Sanchez told reporters. “We had divers and swimmers from all agencies to be able to get all children on board.”

In an Instagram post, the Miami Yacht Club confirmed the incident.

“At this time, details are still emerging, and we are actively gathering all available facts,” the post read. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved, and we are working closely with the appropriate authorities and organizations to understand the situation fully.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava tweeted that she was “absolutely heartbroken” about the collision.

“While many details remain unknown, our thoughts are with their families, and we pray for the full recovery of all those affected by this horrific incident,” the mayor wrote.

The Coast Guard said it would conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collision, Capt. Frank Florio, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in a statement.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to accountability, improvement, and the shared responsibility of ensuring safety at sea,” Florio added.

