Kent officers pull theft suspect from burning car after crash

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says a 39-year-old man became trapped in his burning car after he crashed while running from police on Saturday night.

Officers first received a call from the manager of the Safeway on Washington Avenue, reporting that a man was assaulting staff.

A sergeant arrived and saw the suspect leaving the parking lot in a Honda and then sped off.

Officers further down the road on 104th Avenue Southeast threw stop sticks, which caught one of the suspect’s tires, but he continued driving, KPD said.

The suspect then crashed through a fence on Reiten Road and became trapped in his car as it caught fire.

Some officers used fire extinguishers on the car while others broke into the car and pulled the suspect out, according to Kent Police.

He was brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The store manager of the Safeway reported that the man appeared to be intoxicated and became enraged when employees refused to sell him beer, KPD posted on Facebook.

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