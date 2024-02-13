1 killed, 5 wounded after shooting at NYC subway station, police say

NEW YORK — One person was killed and five others were wounded on Monday after shots were fired at a subway station in New York City, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the subway station at Mount Eden and Jerome avenues in the Bronx at about 4:35 p.m. EST, WPIX-TV reported.

Six people were shot on the platform of the station while waiting for the southbound No. 4 train, according to WABC-TV. Police said the incident began as a fight on the northbound No. 4 train before arriving at the station and then continued onto the platform, WNBC-TV reported.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that a 35-year-old man was killed, WPIX reported. Police said the victims who were wounded were a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, a 28-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man, according to the television station.

One of the victims died at St. Barnabas Hospital, police told WABC.

The conditions of the wounded victims were unknown, although a Fire Department spokesperson told The Associated Press that four of the victims suffered serious injuries.

“This is not a random act of shooting. We believe this stemmed from a dispute that took place. And we are now looking for the suspect or suspects that are involved,” New York Mayor Eric Adams told WPIX.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she has been briefed on the shooting.

The shooter was at as still at large, police said.

Trains were operating but were bypassing the station in both directions, WCBS-TV reported.

