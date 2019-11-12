0 WATCH: Alex Trebek nearly brought to tears by 'Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer

Time to get out the tissues.

A "Jeopardy!" contestant's heartwarming tribute to Alex Trebek prompted an emotional response from the show's longtime host – and many viewers, as well.

According to USA Today and the Gainesville Times, the moment came during Monday night's Tournament of Champions episode as Brown University student Dhruv Gaur, of Gainesville, Georgia, revealed his Final Jeopardy response.

"You're smiling. I like that," Trebek, who is battling pancreatic cancer, told the grinning 18-year-old. "Let's take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one?"

But Gaur had not.

"What is, 'We love you, Alex,'" Trebek read from Gaur's blue screen. "That's very kind. Thank you."

The 79-year-old then paused and took a deep breath, appearing to hold back tears before unveiling Gaur's wager.

"Cost you $1,995," Trebek continued, still visibly emotional. "You're left with $5."

Today's Final Jeopardy! includes a heartfelt moment with Alex and another win for Emma! #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/qWnKFUKL2U — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 12, 2019

After the episode aired, Gaur, who finished behind the two other contestants, took to Twitter to explain his actions.

"For context, Alex had just shared with us that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly," Gaur wrote. "When Final Jeopardy came up, I could've tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know."

He added: "I'm just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love."

Gaur tagged the post, "#weloveyoualex."

...for context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly. 2/n — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex — Dhruv Gaur (@dhruvg_) November 12, 2019

Fellow fans praised Gaur's move.

"Thank you for doing so," Twitter user @MizCoretta replied. "Yours will always be the correct answer. You're awesome."

Thank you for doing so. Yours will always be the correct answer. You're awesome. #weloveyoualex — Coretta ♉ (@MizCoretta) November 12, 2019

"It was perfect," wrote @JenDurant3. "In my mind, you won final #Jeopardy."

It was perfect. In my mind, you won final #Jeopardy 💜 #weloveyoualex — Jen Durant (@JenDurant3) November 12, 2019

