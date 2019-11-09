Alabama musician accused of leaving fatally injured horse tied to tree

An Alabama musician is accused of leaving a fatally injured horse tied to a tree in downtown Mobile, authorities said.
Yolanda Valencia Jones, 34, of Mobile, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty Thursday, WALA-TV reported. She was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail after turning herself in, according to jail records. She was released later in the day.
Aggravated animal cruelty is a class C felony. If convicted, Jones faces a minimum of one year in prison, AL.com reported.
Jones sings with the band Crowned Jewelz.
According to police, a truck was pulling a horse trailer around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31 when the horse's legs broke through the floor and hit the road, WKRG reported. Police said Jones continued to drive but eventually stopped and tied the horse to a tree before driving away, the television station reported.
A veterinarian was contacted, and after observing the severity of the injuries to the horse's hind legs, euthanized the animal, WKRG reported.
