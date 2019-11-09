  • Alabama musician accused of leaving fatally injured horse tied to tree

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MOBILE, Ala. -

    An Alabama musician is accused of leaving a fatally injured horse tied to a tree in downtown Mobile, authorities said. 

    Yolanda Valencia Jones, 34, of Mobile, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty Thursday, WALA-TV reported. She was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail after turning herself in, according to jail records. She was released later in the day.

    Aggravated animal cruelty is a class C felony. If convicted, Jones faces a minimum of one year in prison, AL.com reported.

    Jones sings with the band Crowned Jewelz.

    According to police, a truck was pulling a horse trailer around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31 when the horse's legs broke through the floor and hit the road, WKRG reported. Police said Jones continued to drive but eventually stopped and tied the horse to a tree before driving away, the television station reported.

    A veterinarian was contacted, and after observing the severity of the injuries to the horse's hind legs, euthanized the animal, WKRG reported.

     

     

