Hunt on for inmate who escaped from minimum security unit at Monroe prison

MONROE, Wash. — Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from the minimum security unit at the Monroe Correctional Complex Friday morning after stealing an employee’s truck.

Police say 59-year-old Patrick Lester Clay appears to have broken into an office during routine maintenance cleaning. He then stole keys to an employee’s truck and drove off the prison grounds.

Washington State Department of Corrections search teams and local police are searching for Clay, who was last seen driving a white, four-door GMC Sierra truck with Washington license plate number C39525X.

At that time he was wearing khaki pants, a khaki jacket and a khaki beanie with white tennis shoes and a yellow DOC vest, but there was a blue-gray zip-up sweatshirt and black ballcap in the truck, which he could be wearing now.

Clay was set to be released on Dec. 24, 2025 for convictions in King County for burglary, malicious mischief and harassment.

If you see Clay or the truck do not approach him and call 911 or the Monroe Correctional Complex at 360-794-2720.

